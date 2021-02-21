Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s confirmed separation from the royal family is said to have saddened the Queen.

After back-to-back statements from both Her Majesty and the outgoing Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince William is now said to have let his feelings be known.

And the second in line to the throne is said to be furious with the pair.

Harry and Meghan confirmed their exit from the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

So what did Harry and Meghan say in their statement about leaving the royal family?

Harry and Meghan released a statement after the Queen confirmed their decision to leave the royal family’s official duties.

The statement said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world…

“…and have offered their continued support to organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Many thought the statement made a dig at the Queen – and it seems William agrees.

William is said unhappy as a result of Harry and Meghan’s statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Don’t disrespect the Queen’, Harry told

A source told The Times that the prince thought that his brother and Meghan’s retort was “petulant and insulting to the Queen”.

The source also said he thinks it’s “really sad and genuinely shocked” and is “very upset by what has happened”.

Don’t disrespect your granny, Harry.

A source also told the Daily Mail: “Don’t disrespect your granny, Harry.

“You don’t answer the Queen back – it’s just not done.”

Friends defended the statement and claimed it was taken ‘out of context’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taken out of context

The Queen’s statement said that it was “not possible” for the couple “to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service”.

After Harry and Meghan were criticised for their response, friends claimed it wasn’t a “dig” and was taken out of context.

A friend said on BBC Radio 4: “Obviously that’s been the protocol and what we’ve known up until now. But they’re very much a modern couple and like to do things differently.

“So they see that they can still do a service but in their own way.”