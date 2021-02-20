Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could still keep their royal titles, sources have claimed.

Yesterday (February 19), the couple’s separation from official royal duties was announced and, as such, it was confirmed they would be giving up their royal patronages.

In a statement, the Queen confirmed that their decision to leave would come with consequences.

However, it appears Harry and Meghan will remain as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the Queen said to have “no plans” to strip them of their royal titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘still Duke and Duchess of Sussex’

Speaking with the Daily Mail, one royal source said that their titles were strictly off-limits.

“They are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Your Royal Highnesses, although they won’t be using the latter. That was agreed last January and nothing has changed,” the source explained.

“He was born Prince Harry and will always be Prince Harry, while the [Sussex title] was a wedding gift.

“Regardless of what has happened, he will still be the grandson of the monarch, the son of a future monarch and the brother of a future monarch. That will never change.”

However, royal expert Andrew Neil commented: “Surely Mr and Ms would be more appropriate?”

Patronages to return

The claims come after another tumultuous day in the life of Harry, Meghan and the royal family.

Yesterday, the Queen issued a statement.

It said: “Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

What did Harry and Meghan say?

The Sussexes issued their own statement, saying they remained committed to public service.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world,” it said.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

A spokesman for the Sussexes added there was “absolutely no question” they had wanted to retain the positions they had lost.

“They do respect the decision but they always made clear they were committed to doing the roles,” they said.