Prince Harry issued a statement with Meghan Markle after the Royal Family officially confirmed the Sussexes would not be returning as working royals.

At midday on Friday (February 19), Buckingham Palace revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had permanently stepped away from royal life.

It also confirmed the monarch was stripping the couple of their royal patronages and honorary military titles.

In response, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement of their own.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement of their own (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement

The message from their reps read: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

It follows Buckingham Palace’s statement, which claimed that, since the Sussexes had stepped away from their royal duties, it was “not possible” for them to “continue with the duties that come with a life of public service”.

Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry “saddened” the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did royal fans say about Harry and Meghan?

On Twitter, a number of royal fans saw Harry and Meghan’s statement as a “swipe at the Queen”.

One tweeted: “A childish response from a thwarted pair. Royal service is a million miles away from giving word salad lip service to the young and gullible.”

That last sentence is so rude and clearly a swipe at the Queen.

A second wrote: “That comes across as petulant. More the sort of thing a teen would quip than the considered statement of mature adults.”

A third put: “That last sentence is so rude and clearly a swipe at the Queen.”

A fourth tweeted: “Their last statement is insolent if you ask me.”

A fifth wrote: “What an utterly juvenile statement.”

“For Harry and Meghan to authorise a statement with such a pointed dig at the Royals indicates an acrimonious split similar to Meghan’s split with her family,” claimed a sixth.

ED! contacted the Sussexes’ reps for additional comment.

Sussex fans call it ‘huge loss’ for Royal Family

However, others supported the couple, pointing out that they will continue to support causes close to their hearts.

One said, responding to a tweet from The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust: “What a huge loss for you guys. A lot of the people and charities you champion gain donations and recognition because of Harry and Meghan’s involvement. I’ve personally donated. Good luck.”

Some royal fans saw the Sussexes’ statement as a ‘swipe’ at the Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

Another tweeted: “Meghan is an amazing woman, she always worked with charities long before she married Prince Harry, and defended women’s rights. I am happy that she will continue to work with @SmartWorksHQ, which is an amazing charity.”

Someone else said: “Wish them peace, whatever there choices are.”

