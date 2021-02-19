Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced last week that they were expecting their second child.

In the announcement – issued on Valentine’s Day – they said baby Archie would soon become a big brother.

And now bookies have issued their odds on the favourites for the new tot’s name.

Harry and Meghan with baby Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are the names on the list for Harry and Meghan’s new baby?

Bookies BetFair said that Diana and Arthur are favourites at 10/1, while Allegra – a brand new entry – comes in at a close third at 11/. Thomas, Albert and Isabella are next at 12/1.

However, a big riser in the odds is Kamala, whose odds have been dramatically slashed from 100/1 to 16/1.

Harry and Meghan have been firm supporters of the Black Lives Matter cause and shared their joy when Kamala Harris become the first BAME Vice President in American history.

Conversely, at the bottom of the list is Boris at 200/1 and Oprah, also at 200/1.

Harry and Meghan have recently committed to an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the US.

Kamala became Vice President last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is Kamala a new name to watch?

A spokesperson for BetFair said: “We have seen a flurry of bets today on Kamala to be Meghan and Harry’s choice of baby name – the odds having been slashed from all the way from 100/1 into 16/1.

“Meanwhile Allegra is a brand-new name into the running, which has gone straight in at 11/1 third favourite.

“Whether the couple will veer away from traditional names and take inspiration from the new US Vice President Kamala Harris remains to be seen.

“But after they chose Archie for their firstborn, a name that wasn’t even on our list, anything is possible.”

Harry and Meghan will no longer have royal titles or duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will happen to Prince Harry and Meghan in 2021?

When the baby is born later in 2021, it’s likely it will not have any official royal title.

Today, Buckingham Palace announced that it would strip all royal titles from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they confirmed their long-term separation from the royal family.

The couple said in response: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world…

“…And have offered their continued support to organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”