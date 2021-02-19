Prince Philip has spent his third night in hospital and the latest news suggests he’ll be in for at least two or three more.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (February 16), will stay in hospital over the weekend, it has been claimed.

He’s currently under observation at London’s King Edward VII Hospital.

However, under current COVID-19 restrictions, he isn’t allowed any visitors.

Prince Philip latest news: Duke to stay in hospital this weekend

Philip was taken from Windsor Castle to the London hospital earlier this week.

It’s said that he walked into the hospital and he was admitted as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell for a few days.

Sadly he hasn’t been able to have any visitors because of the pandemic.

He knows the nation is sending their thoughts and prayers.

The royal family will only be allowed to visit the 99 year old in “exceptional circumstances”.

A spokesperson said: “Visitors are not allowed apart from exceptional circumstances.”

And it’s understood that the duke is understanding of the rule.

‘He knows people are going through worse than him’

A source told The Sun: “Everyone loves a visitor when they are feeling low in hospital but the duke will be extremely stoic about it.

“He knows the nation is sending their thoughts and prayers. The duke has been in HMS Bubble for almost a year so he is used to all kinds of restrictions.

“He has barely been able to see his family for the past year. He knows only too well people have been going through worse than him.”

Prince Harry to return home?

There are also reports that Prince Philip’s grandson Prince Harry is isolating in his Los Angeles mansion in case the duke’s condition worsens and he needs to fly home.

Harry is said to be sheltering from COVID alongside wife Meghan Markle and son Archie so he can fly home at short notice if needed.

The Mirror reports a private jet is on standby and Harry is being kept “regularly informed” about his grandfather’s condition.

America is expected to be added to the “red list” of countries. This means travellers have to quarantine upon arrival in Blighty.

However, royals have special dispensation to travel. And, as a result, Harry would not have to quarantine if he tested negative for COVID on arrival.

