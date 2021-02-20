Royal fans have taken Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest statement “out of context,” a close friend of the couple has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were officially stripped of their royal roles and patronages this week following a statement from the Queen.

Her Majesty said she was “saddened” that they would no longer be working members of the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan have lost their patronages (Credit: Splashnews)

What did the Queen tell Harry and Meghan?

A statement released by the palace said it is “not possible” for the pair “to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service”.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” added the Queen.

However, Meghan and Harry quickly responded in a statement of their own.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan: Bookies issue odds for new baby name with surprising riser on the list

Sadly for the pair, it didn’t go down well with royal.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world. They have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” said the statement.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” added the pair.

A pal says the pair’s statement wasn’t seen in the right context (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend say?

Their statement was deemed by some fans to be a sly dig at the monarch.

As a result, Dean Stott, an army friend of Harry’s for the past 12 years, hit back and said the couple meant no harm.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan statement divides royal fans as some brand it a ‘swipe’ at the Queen

Instead, he insisted the “service is universal” line should be “taken in context” of the couple’s charity work.

He said they’ll be able to do more of it post-Megxit.

“There’s various ways to do service,” he told BBC Radio 4.

“Obviously that’s been the protocol and what we’ve known up until now. But they’re very much a modern couple and like to do things differently.

“So they see that they can still do a service but in their own way.”

What titles have Harry and Meghan lost?

The Queen’s decision means that Harry will no longer hold his military titles such as The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving.

Meghan will also no longer hold her patronages with The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said there there was “absolutely no question” the couple had hoped to retain their titles.

“They do respect the decision but they always made clear they were committed to doing the roles,” they added.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.