Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans have been left divided after Tom Bradby spoke out about the couple on TV.

Journalist Tom, 54, appeared on Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Weekend and discussed Harry and Meghan’s new life.

The ITN newsreader, who is friends with the Sussexes, also spoke about their rift with the royal family.

And he admitted that their 2019 documentary – Harry & Meghan: An African Journey – was difficult to film.

He said he felt “caught in the middle” of the supposed royal rift.

Tom Bradby spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Love Your Weekend (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Tom’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

Commenting on Twitter, one viewer remarked: “So difficult that you are going on TV to talk about and stir the pot.”

Another slammed Tom as having “zero credibility”.

They said: “What would Tom Bradby know? He’s just another mouthpiece for the pathetic, always wingeing Sussex pair. Zero credibility.”

A third added: “And please stop telling us how hard life is for a millionaire (or billionaire) couple living in LA when our lives are ‘so’ great here with no jobs or money and locked down in a small flat.”

Another wrote: “Tom Bradby on #HarryandMeghan leaving #RoyalFamily. He needs mind his own business, they’re happy.”

Viewers were left divided over the interview (Credit: ITV)

However, one viewer defended his appearance on the show, saying: “He’s Harry’s friend & everything he said began with ‘I think’.”

Another tweeted: “Nice to see @tombradby on #LoveYourWeekend #AlanTitchmarsh #ITV.”

Tom actually appeared on the ITV1 Sunday show to talk about his new book.

But following his 2019 documentary, host Alan started off by asking him about the couple.

Tom insisted that Harry and Meghan are happy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The royal rift

Speaking about the royal rift, Tom said: “I think [Harry] is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.

“The situation with family clearly isn’t ideal.”

He then went on to discuss his relationship with Harry and his brother William – especially after his documentary.

“I felt a little bit caught in the middle and it felt a deeply uncomfortable place to be,” he said.

“I don’t want to make it worse, I think they are happy but they wrestle with their position in life. I think William does too.”

Since leaving the UK in March 2020, Harry has not seen his side of the family.

Apart from the occasional video chat, it is understood there has not been extensive contact.

Tom recorded a documentary with Harry and Meghan in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Alan told Tom that he hoped the royals can heal their rift.

Tom added: “There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it’s very difficult.

“And I agree with you, I think the public desperately wants them to be okay and everyone to be happy and clearly that hasn’t been the situation over the past year. It is not a very easy or comfortable situation.”

