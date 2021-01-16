ITV journalist Tom Bradby has claimed that Prince Harry “wrestles” with his position in life since leaving the royal family.

A friend of the Duke of Sussex, Tom followed Harry and Meghan Markle as they toured South Africa in 2019.

It was here that Meghan lamented to Tom that no one had asked if “she was okay”.

And it’s also where Harry admitted his relationship with his brother Prince William had changed.

Tom Bradley said Meghan and Prince Harry are ‘content’ in America (Credit: SplashNews)

The royals have had a ‘difficult year’

Tom said he believes that 2020 proved to be a difficult year” for all the royal family.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton to have COVID vaccine live on air?

But perhaps particularly so for Harry and Meghan, who now must “wrestle with their position in life”.

The former senior royals stepped down last March, and now live in a sprawling mansion in Montecito, California.

Speaking to Alan Titchmarsh, Tom said he doesn’t think the couple are necessarily unhappy but only content.

An emotional Meghan spoke to Tom during the South African ITV special (Credit: ITV)

Tom Bradby says Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘content’

Tom explained: “I think they are feeling better, yes. I mean there has been a huge amount that has happened over the last year that I can’t talk about and I don’t want to talk about and an awful lot of what has been said is kind of not accurate and not right.

Read more: Royal expert predicts why Prince George may never be king

“So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by.”

Before adding: “I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

Harry confirmed tensions with William to Tom (Credit: ITV)

Tom felt ‘caught in the middle’

Harry has not seen his side of the family since he departed the UK in March.

Bar the occasional video chat, it is understood there has not been extensive contact.

I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family.

Tom went on to suggest that the 2019 documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, put Tom in the middle of the couple’s alleged strain with the rest of the royal family.

He tells Alan: “To some extent, I felt a little bit caught in the middle of them with that [2019] documentary, which is a deeply uncomfortable place to be.

Harry and William were once extremely close (Credit: SplashNews)

“And that is, in a way, why I am always reluctant to say anything more because I don’t want to make anything worse or get in between anything or anything like that.”

“But are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don’t think he finds it easy.”

He went on to say that he hopes they can find peace, but the entire royal family are still “hurt”.

Harry and Meghan now live in California with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews)

Tom explained: “There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it’s very difficult.

“And I agree with you, I think the public desperately wants them to be okay and everyone to be happy and clearly that hasn’t been the situation over the past year. It is not a very easy or comfortable situation.”

How to watch Tom Bradby’s interview with Alan Titchmarsh in full

To watch Tom Bradby’s full interview, tune into ITV on Sunday at 10am and watch Love Your Weekend.

Alternatively, it will be available to stream on ITV Hub after it airs.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.