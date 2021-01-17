Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle, is planning to release a documentary movie about his life.

It was recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had signed a deal to make a fly-on-the-wall documentary about their lives.

And now Meghan’s father has decided to follow suit, it would seem.

What is Thomas Markle doing?

Despite taking part in a documentary last year, Thomas Markle has revealed that his new project will be a more “complete picture” of his world.

He told The Sun: “It begins with my life, my family, my love of theatre and television and how I got there.

We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins!

“Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college, and when her career began.

“We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins! It’s kind of like ‘What happened to my baby girl’.”

He added that his documentary will try and figure out “what went wrong” in his relationship with Meghan.

Megxit talks ‘scrapped’

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are thought to have signed a whopping £112 million Netflix deal to release projects with the streaming giant.

The married pair, who stepped down from royal duties in March, had planned to meet with The Queen in the coming weeks to arrange a solution.

However, the royals have reportedly cancelled their plans due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Their meeting was due to take place on March 31.

Because non-essential travel is banned, it’s unlikely Harry and Meghan will be able to make it to the UK.

As a result, the couple will remain in California.

According to The Mirror, the prince has “not yet attempted to contact” his grandmother to re-arrange the meeting.

Harry and Meghan to attend royal events this year?

Despite their ditching of duties, it’s thought the couple will attend some royal events this year.

It appears the couple may have to attend some big events in the diary for the royal family this year.

These include Her Majesty’s 95th birthday in April and Prince Philip’s 100th celebrations in June.

Meanwhile, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue will take place in July.

