Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their Christmas card, showing the couple posing with 19-month-old son Archie and their two dogs.

Getting into the festive spirit, the Sussexes appeared to be in the garden of their Californian mansion while sitting next to a miniature Christmas tree.

Despite having the appearance of a painting, the original photograph was captured by Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

The family released the card via charity Mayhew’s Instagram, which includes the message: “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

In addition, the charity wrote: “We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex.

“The Duke and Duchess have also made a personal donation, helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond.

“From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas.”

What did fans say?

Royal fans were delighted with the festive greeting, with many gushing over little Archie’s “grown up” appearance.

One said: “Gorgeous Christmas card from Prince Harry, Meghan & Archie (who looks very grown up!).”

A second penned: “Archie has grown so much. I love what they did with the card.”

A third commented: “Looking just like his daddy. Love the beautiful simple family portrait. Creativity at its best.”

In addition, a third wrote: “They’re a beautiful family I love them. And thank you for your amazing job!!!! Merry Christmas!!!!”

After that, a fifth shared: “Lovely card, very different! Very sweet. Look at Archie and how happy they are.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sussexes announced: “The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by the duchess’ mother.”

They added that Archie selected “the small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations”.

How are Harry and Meghan celebrating Christmas?

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to spend Christmas 2020 at their Montecito, California estate.

According to Marie Claire, the couple are planning a quiet day at home this year.

A source revealed: “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum.”

The upcoming festive period marks the first ever Christmas Prince Harry has spent in America.

