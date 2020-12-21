Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly release a Christmas card this year after stepping back from royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thrilled fans when they released a family Christmas picture last year with their one-year-old son Archie.

And despite quitting their Senior Royal roles earlier in the year, they will apparently still share an official snap for the festive period.

Prince Harry and Meghan will reportedly release a Christmas card (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry and Meghan release a Christmas card?

According to author of the couple’s biography Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie, the card is “on its way”.

Speaking on this week’s episode of his royal podcast Heirpod, Omid said: “There is this forthcoming Christmas card photo.”

In addition, he said: “I believe it is on its way.”

The couple will spend Christmas in America (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which royals have released Christmas cards?

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already released their family Christmas card for this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton beamed alongside their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the stunning picture.

William and Kate’s Christmas card with their three children (Credit: Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The photo was taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous.

The Instagram caption read: “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and wife Camilla also released their Christmas card for 2020 last week.

The snap shows the couple sitting on a bench looking casual and relaxed.

The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland.

Last year, Meghan and Harry’s son Archie stole the show in their Christmas card picture.

The couple sat on the floor in front of a Christmas tree. They laughed as little Archie stared adorably into the camera.

At the time, Meghan, Harry and Archie spent Christmas in Canada.

Meanwhile, this year, the couple will reportedly spend the festive period at their Montecito, California estate.

A source told Marie Claire: “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum.”

