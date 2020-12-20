Prince Harry and Meghan might be spending Christmas thousands of miles away in LA, but reports claim the duke and his brother William have already exchanged presents.

The news comes amid reports the royal siblings’ feud has thawed.

The couples have exchanged gifts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Harry and Meghan send to his brother and Kate?

The Sun newspaper reports that the brothers, 36 and 38 respectively, have sent each other presents.

Meghan, 39, is said to have employed her calligraphy skills to make personal messages to her nephews and niece, George, Charlotte and Louis.

In return, the reports also claim that William and wife Kate Middleton have likewise sent gifts to the couple and baby Archie.

Read more: Piers Morgan slammed for ‘pathetic’ attack on Meghan and Harry’s podcast project

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told the newspaper: “Harry has sent presents to William and Kate and the calligraphy has been done by Meghan.

“He plans to speak to his father and brother over Christmas.”

Harry left the UK earlier in the year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is there a feud between Harry and William?

The exchange comes after the brothers’ ‘feud’ has reportedly thawed in recent weeks.

William and Kate were said to have reached out to Meghan after she revealed her heartbreak at suffering a miscarriage.

The two brothers haven’t seen each other since the Sussexes left the country.

And it’s this departure that reportedly caused the rift between the pair.

Meghan and Harry have signed some content deals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will 2021 hold for Harry and Meghan?

This year could be a big year for Harry and Meghan.

Reports suggest that the prince will lose his royal titles.

Read more: How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to spend Christmas 2020

But, the couple have already been signing deals to become financially independent.

After signing with Netflix, the pair have signed an exclusive deal with Spotify to make podcasts.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.