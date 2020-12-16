How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to spend Christmas 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unlikely to spend Christmas in the UK this 2020.

Since stepping down as senior royals in March, they’ve relocated to California, USA.

And under strict travel COVID restrictions, returning to the UK would require ten days of self-isolation.

So how will Meghan and Harry spend Xmas 2020? Here is what we know so far…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to spend Christmas in the UK this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Where will Meghan and Harry spend Christmas?

Harry and Meghan are expected to spend Christmas 2020 at their Montecito, California estate.

The Duke and Duchess purchased their sprawling Santa Barbara home this spring.

Here they live with their young son Archie, and it has been widely reported that Meghan’s mother Doria, has been staying with them as well.

A source told Marie Claire that Harry and Meghan want a quiet Christmas at home this year.

The source added: “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum.”

Katherine and David are now great friends with Meghan and Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

Who will be joining Harry and Meghan on Xmas Day?

According to the Daily Mirror, Harry and Meghan are inviting David Foster and his wife Katherine McPhee to their home for Christmas Day.

Katherine and Meghan went to the same high school and have reportedly become close friends since Meghan returned to the US.

And it has also been reported that Harry sees music legend David as a ‘surrogate father’ since moving stateside.



The source said: “David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home.”

Before adding: “Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”

Prince Harry appears all set to spend the holidays in America (Credit: SplashNews)

Will this be Prince Harry’s first American Christmas?

2020 is believed to be the first ever Christmas Prince Harry has spent in America. For Christmas 2019 he spent the holidays with his family at their then rented Vancouver Island, Canada home.

When did Meghan spend Christmas with The Queen?

Meghan and Harry spent Christmas with The Queen and the British Royal Family at Sandringham in 2017 and then again in 2018.

But for the first time in 33 years, The Queen won’t be spending Christmas at her beloved Sandringham estate. Due to COVID restrictions, Buckingham Palace confirmed she and Prince Philip plan a ‘quiet’ Christmas at Windsor Castle instead.

