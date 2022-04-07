Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on the guestlist for Brooklyn Beckham‘s upcoming wedding.

The couple, who are long-time friends of the Beckhams, are rumoured to be making their way to Florida for Brooklyn’s big day.

Will Meghan and Harry be at Brooklyn's wedding?

Harry and Meghan latest

If rumours are to be believed, Harry and Meghan will be in attendance when Brooklyn ties the knot with his fiancée, Nicola Peltz.

The Sussexes are long-time friends of the Beckhams. In fact, David and Victoria were in attendance when Meghan and Harry tied the knot back in 2018.

When Brooklyn got down on one knee back in the summer of 2020, Harry and Meghan were reportedly at the top of David and Victoria’s guestlist for the wedding.

It now seems that the couple’s wishes have come true.

The Palm Beach Post claims that Meghan and Harry could be making the short trip to Florida this weekend.

They will reportedly be among 500 guests who will watch the eldest Beckham child become a married man.

ED! has contacted reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Brooklyn and Nicola set to tie the knot

It comes after Harry and Meghan came under fire for not attending the memorial service for Prince Philip last week.

Elsewhere, as well as attending his wedding, David supported the Duke of Sussex in moving to the US in 2020.

Speaking to ET Online at the time, David said: “I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving.”

“We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me. I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about,” he continued.

“We love him and he’s an amazing person – and that’s the most important thing – but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be.”

Meghan and Harry would join over 500 guests at Brooklyn's wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news

Rumours of Harry and Meghan’s wedding invite comes following news that Meghan’s “dear friend” has passed away.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a letter paying tribute to Oli Juste, an animal behaviourist.

It was through Oli that Meghan was introduced to the animal charity, Mayhew. Meghan then went on to become the charity’s first patron. In the letter, which was shared with The Independent, Meghan paid tribute to Oli.

“On 15 January 2022, my beloved friend Oli tragically and very suddenly passed away,” she wrote.

“It has left me, and so many others, heartbroken and reflective – knowing that the legacy he leaves for our furry friends is beautifully simple: just love them. Especially those left behind or forgotten.”

Meghan then made a “generous donation” to the charity in memory of Oli.

