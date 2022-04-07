In the latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex has penned an emotional tribute following the death of a friend.

The mother-of-two shared a letter in honour of Oli Juste, an animal behaviourist who introduced her to an animal charity.

As a result of meeting Oli, Meghan went on to become the first patron of charity Mayhew.

Meghan Markle has been left ‘heartbroken’ following the death of a friend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news

Mayhew is a London-based charity that works internationally to “improve the lives of cats and dogs”.

In a letter shared exclusively with The Independent, Meghan explained that she was introduced to the charity by the animal behaviourist.

But sadly, her “dear friend” Oli passed away earlier this year.

It has left me, and so many others, heartbroken and reflective.

Meghan told the publication: “On 15 January, 2022, my beloved friend Oli tragically and very suddenly passed away.

“It has left me, and so many others, heartbroken and reflective – knowing that the legacy he leaves for our furry friends is beautifully simple: just love them. Especially those left behind or forgotten.”

Speaking of their friendship, she added: “We shared, amongst many things, a commitment to animal welfare, and a deep love of rescue dogs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oli Juste (@olijustedogtrainer)

The Duchess went on to reveal that Oli and his fiancé previously helped care for one of her dogs.

“In fact, it was Oli and his fiancé Rob who helped care for my rescue dog, Guy, when I had just moved to the UK and he was recovering from a debilitating accident,” she explained.

In memory of her late friend, Meghan has since made a “generous donation” to his charity.

Meghan and Harry skip Prince Philip’s memorial

Meanwhile, it comes after Meghan and husband Prince Harry chose not to attend the memorial service for Prince Philip.

The Queen and other senior members of the royal family paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh at a thanksgiving service last month.

It’s reported that Harry and Meghan, who live in America with their two children, didn’t attend over security concerns.

