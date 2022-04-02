Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have alienated themselves from the British public for good, according to her estranged sister Samantha.

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sibling, 57, believes there is too much bad blood between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family for them ever to be accepted back by the people of the country.

Meghan and Harry have come under fire by half-sister Samantha (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle criticised by half-sister Samantha

Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, made the shock decision to step down from their roles as senior working royals back at the start of 2020.

They relocated to the US to start their life again. But the couple appear to have been left out in the cold after a series of controversial interviews.

Speaking from her home in Florida, Samantha told the Daily Star: “I can’t speak for the British people but from what I’ve heard, the pulse of the people is not likely.

“Their actions against The Royal Family and the racial mudslinging that took place in the media was so hurtful and egregious that you can’t take back the spoken word.”

She added: “It’s one insult after the other and people can only take so much before the impression is solidified. You might be able to forgive but you don’t forget and it makes that inability to forget makes things very awkward and they can never be as cosy as they once were.”

Samantha Markle discussing sister Meghan with GB News last year (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

And it’s not just Samantha who believes the couple’s actions are too much.

A royal expert has claimed even the Queen Mother would be “unforgiving” towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – if she were still alive today.

Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine she thinks the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, wouldn’t be “having any of it”.

Queen Mother would be ‘unforgiving’ of the Sussexes

She believes that Queen Elizabeth II’s mother would see links between the situation with Harry and Meghan to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

“In the Queen Mother’s eyes, they’d be opening up ancient wounds. She’d be unbending and unforgiving,” Bond said.

The Queen Mother passed away in 2002 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Here’s another prince of royal blood being taken away by an American actress – I think that’s how she would see it. To her, it would’ve been Wallis Simpson all over again.”

However, Bond thinks the Queen Mother would have been proud of Prince William.

“More than anyone, she’d be proud of William. I think he’s shaping up to be such a popular and modern future monarch,” she added.

