King Charles’ coronation concert took place on Sunday, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s behaviour melted royal fans’ hearts.

Royal fans took to Twitter to gush over the young prince and princess during the concert on Sunday.

George and Charlotte were at the coronation (Credit: BBC)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the King’s coronation concert

Sunday saw the coronation celebrations continue, with the coronation concert taking place at Windsor Castle. Most of the royals were in attendance, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, their younger brother, Prince Louis wasn’t.

The likes of Take That, Lionel Richie, Olly Murs and Katy Perry were all performing at the coronation. Additionally, Hugh Bonneville did a sketch with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, whilst Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa performed some Shakespeare. The King and Queen were last to arrive at the concert. It was during their arrival that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted doing something adorable.

As the King and Queen walked past George and Charlotte, the young royals could be seen curtseying and bowing. This was enough to send royal fans wild.

The royal kids sent fans wild (Credit: BBC)

George and Charlotte send royal fans wild at King’s coronation concert

A video of the young royals bowing was uploaded to TikTok. Royal fans took to the comments to gush over the sweet moment on Sunday, with many praising George and Charlotte for showing respect to their grandfather.

“The respect! So beautiful,” one royal fan commented.

“I love the respect of a good curtsey. I hope it never fades away,” another said.

“Awwwww sweet!” a third gushed. “Oh my heart,” another wrote. “These kids are amazing!” a fifth commented.

“What an outstanding job the Prince and Princess have done with their children. So very impressive!” another wrote.

“All three of the kids are adorable! They make my heart melt every time!” another royal fan said.

Charlotte stole the show! (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte steals the show

Meanwhile, royal fans believe that Charlotte stole the show at the coronation concert on Sunday night. The eight year old sang along to Katy Perry and even got out of her seat to dance along to Lionel Richie. Royal fans went wild for Charlotte’s antics and took to Twitter to gush over the young princess.

“You go girl!” one royal fan tweeted at the time. “Aww Princess Charlotte definitely entering into the spirit of things!” another wrote.

However, royal fans were gutted not to see Prince Louis at the concert on Sunday night. “Anyone else disappointed Prince Louis hasn’t been allowed to stay up late for the coronation concert?” one royal fan wrote.

“Prince Louis would have driven the entertainment value of this show up by 500%, but they left him at home,” another moaned.

“We need Prince Louis to always be present in every Royal function full stop,” a third said.

