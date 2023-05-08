Princess Charlotte ‘steals the show’ at Coronation Concert in Prince Louis’ absence

Princess Charlotte melted hearts thanks to her enthusiastic attendance at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday night.

Eight-year-old Charlotte waved her flag and danced in her seat as a whole host of performers took to the stage in celebration of the Coronation.

Some fans expressed their sadness that Charlotte’s little brother Prince Louis wasn’t allowed to stay up for the event.

However many decided that it was Charlotte who stole the show.

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate enjoy the Coronation Concert (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte is “the cutest!”

She sang along as Katy Perry performed in a huge gold dress. She was even up and out of her seat when Lionel Ritchie took to the stage, busting a groove next to big bro Prince George.

One fan called her “the cutest” while another pointed out that she was “very animated”.

A third cheered: “You go girl!”

The concert had an audience of an estimated 20,000 people in the grounds of Windsor Castle and was broadcast live on the BBC on Sunday May 7.

Charlotte and Kate make a sweet pair

And while there were plenty of big names to get excited about, from Katy Perry to Olly Murs, it was Princess Charlotte who appeared to be centre of attention.

One viewer said: “Aww Princess Charlotte definitely entering into the spirit of things!”

The young royal sat next to her mum Princess Kate during the evening’s entertainment.

In fact she has been stealing the scene since the celebrations kicked off. On coronation day itself, her mini-me outfit of a white dress and floral headpiece matched her mother’s.

A cheery-looking Princess Charlotte and Prince William arrive at Prince Charles III’s Coronation (Credit: Splash)

