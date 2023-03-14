How Prince George’s bond with Louis ‘mirrors’ Prince William’s relationship with Harry when they were young

The brotherly bond between Prince George and little Prince Louis mirrors the relationship between their father Prince William and his sibling Harry when they were young, it was once claimed.

Louis, four, has frequently stolen the limelight when he has appeared in public.

He pulled faces while travelling in a carriage during last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. And he was also excitable alongside the late Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince George’s behaviour at Christmas was examined by a body language expert (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But it is his elder brother, nine, who is expected to one day become monarch. And so, while their lives will always be worlds apart from anyone else’s, their individual destinies are entirely different, too.

Comparisons have already been made likening Louis’ status to that of his uncle as a ‘spare’.

“Out of those three children, at least, one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” Harry told the Telegraph earlier this year.

Furthermore, one body language expert has previously addressed how they have detected similarities between the youngest prince and his brother, and that of their dad and Harry when they were younger, too.

Prince George bond with Prince Louis

Judi James told The Sun last December she believed she could see George assume a caring role for Louis. Her observations came following the royals’ Christmas Day appearance at church.

One subtle but powerful gesture from George.

Judi said at the time: “With the newly re-formed royal pack arriving in force for their Christmas church service, it was one subtle but powerful gesture from George that created a poignant but also hopeful emotional moment.

An image of Prince William and Prince Harry sitting together as children, with William in a dominant but protective pose (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Harry’s Netflix show included footage and photos of himself and older brother William when they were children and it was clear from the poses how much William looked after and protected his younger sibling.

“With that relationship in tatters, this current Christmas appearance by four-year-old Louis showed a very mirrored moment between these new royal brothers.”

Prince George looks down towards Prince Louis during Christmas Day at Sandringham (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘ A gesture of reassurance and guidance’

Judi went on to suggest George was observed inclining his head to speak to his little brother.

Furthermore, she noted George placing a hand on his back “in a gesture of reassurance and guidance”.

Judi described the moment as a “flashback” to William as older brother looking after Harry.

Additionally, Judi suggested the interaction between George and Louis could be interpreted as a moment of hope for the future.

That’s because she reckoned William learns lessons from the past. And that any rift with Harry may have inspired him to encourage a more resilient relationship between his sons.

