How Prince George adorably tracks his parents when they’re away on overseas engagements

Princess Kate and Prince William are often working overseas for their royal duties, leaving their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home.

Just like every other eight year old, Prince George misses his parents while they’re away.

But he makes sure to keep track of their royal tours so he knows exactly where they are.

So how does he follow his parents’ travels?

Prince William and Princess Kate often leave their children at home while they’re away on overseas engagements (Credit: Cover Images)

The sweet way Prince George keeps track of his parents

Kate Middleton and Prince William have had their fair share of royal tours.

Last year, the couple enjoyed a tour in the Caribbean to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Usually, Kate and William leave their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at home while they attend overseas engagements.

But how do their kids feel about their parents being away?

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that his eldest son Prince George misses his parents while they’re on tour and likes to keep tabs on their travels.

The young Prince will keep track of his parents’ whereabouts by finding where they are on the map and sticking a pin in it to mark off each destination.

Prince George likes to pin his parent’s travels on a map while they embark on royal tours (Credit: Cover Images)

He then makes sure to show his siblings, Charlotte and Louis, the map so they know where their parents are too.

While on a visit to the Canal Pech Ruins, Prince William revealed: “We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others.”

According to the Prince, his children also like to ask plenty of questions while the pair are on their travels.

During a visit to Wales to mark St David’s Day, Prince William said: “They are always asking us where we are going and we show them where we are on the map.”

Read more: Poor Prince George of Cambridge ‘obsessed’ with ‘dream job’ that he’ll never be able to do

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.