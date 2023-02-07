Prince George of Cambridge has a “dream job” that he’s “obsessed” with.

However, the young prince will likely never make his dream job a reality due to the fact that he’ll be King one day.

George’s dream job has been revealed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dream job of Prince George of Cambridge revealed?

Prince George’s “dream job” has been known since as far back as 2017.

The young prince was reportedly “obsessed” with being a police officer when he grows up.

Back in 2017, a letter the future King had written to Santa Claus was revealed.

In the letter, Prince George asked for one present – a toy police car.

His passion for becoming a police officer was mentioned once again back in 2018 during the Metropolitan Police Excellence Awards at Kensington Palace.

Prince William reportedly told those present that George was “obsessed” with all things police.

George’s dream likely won’t become a reality, unfortunately (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Dream job of Prince George of Cambridge unlikely to become reality

As Vanity Fair reported at the time, Scotland Yard officer Jayne Richardson said that George “does like the police at the moment”.

It is understood that William told Richardson that George is “obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything”.

However, for obvious reasons, it’s unlikely that George, nine, will likely never see his dream of working for the police become a reality.

Obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything.

And, according to reports, George has known about his future job as King since he was seven years old.

“Sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve,” royal author Robert Lacey wrote in his book, Battle of Brothers.

George got ‘confused’ and ‘annoyed’ at school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

George ‘annoyed’ and ‘confused’ at school

William also once revealed that George grew “annoyed” and “confused” at school after learning about the state of the planet.

The Prince of Wales spoke about his son’s annoyance on a BBC podcast back in 2021.

He explained how as part of an environmental awareness activity in school, George and his classmates had to pick up litter.

“I didn’t realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again,” William said.

“And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from,” he continued.

“He couldn’t understand, he’s like, ‘well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?'” he added.

Read more: William and Kate have Charlotte’s future as the next ’spare’ ‘all worked out’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!