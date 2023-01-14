Prince Harry shared fears with William about children Charlotte and Louis

Prince Harry has shared that he spoke to Prince William about fears of his niece and youngest nephew becoming “spares” just like he was.

The Duke of Sussex has revealed his worries for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new interview.

Prince George is second in line to the throne behind his father. His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are third and fourth.

Harry has confessed that he hopes his efforts to highlight his own struggles being the “spare” will save them from the same suffering he went through.

William and Harry: Duke shared ‘fears’ with his brother

“Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility,” he told The Telegraph.

“Out of those three children, at least, one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry claimed that he kept things out his book so as to not hurt his father.

He explained: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Meanwhile, the release of Harry’s book has had a major impact on his popularity.

The tell-all memoir made numerous allegations about the monarchy as well as his brother, Prince William.

According to a new poll, just 24% now think positively of Prince Harry, while 68% have a negative opinion.

This gives him the lowest-ever rating on YouGov’s royal favourability tracker, down to a shocking -44.

He is most unpopular among older Brits.

For comparison, 60% of over-65s have a “very” negative view of Prince Andrew, in comparison to 69% for Meghan for 73% of Harry.

Despite the claims he made about William, it turns out his brother has ended up coming out of the debacle more popular than ever.

YouGov’s poll of 1,691 Brits found Princess Anne and the Prince and Princess of Wales scored the most positive overall responses.

