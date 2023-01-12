Prince Harry has a new show coming to Netflix this summer as fans have gushed over the news.

Netflix announced on Thursday that the series, called Heart of Invictus, will air in the summer of 2023.

The show, from Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Archewell Productions, will follow a group of “extraordinary competitors from around the globe”.

Prince Harry has a new series coming out this summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Netflix announced on Twitter today: “HEART OF INVICTUS (Summer 2023).

“This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games.”

I’d been WAITING for this one!!!! Can’t wait for the summer for it to air.

As the news was shared today, many fans declared the same thing – “finally”.

One wrote: “Finally what we hoped they be doing.”

Harry founded the Invictus Games (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented on Instagram: “Finally something useful!!”

A third added: “Finally, it’s here.”

Someone else wrote: “I’d been WAITING for this one!!!! Can’t wait for the summer for it to air.”

The documentary series was first comissioned in 2021, shortly after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan had signed a deal that would see their company, Archewell, create multiple projects for the streaming platform.

In 2021, Netflix wrote on Twitter about the show: “Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes.

Harry and Meghan released their first show last December (Credit: Netflix)

“Heart of Invictus will follow the competitors as they prepare for 2022’s games.”

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games and launched the first event in 2014.

This is Harry and Meghan’s second project so far for the streaming platform.

In December 2022, they released their six-part tell-all series about their exit from royal life.

In it, they made a series of shocking revelations and claims about Megxit.

During the episodes, Meghan and Harry discussed everything from the royal family’s alleged treatment of them and the media “frenzy”.

Harry and Meghan on Netflix

They also discussed their engagement interview, their wedding day and welcoming their two children into the world.

Meanwhile, this week, Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir, Spare, where he made even more bombshells.

He’s also taken part in several interviews to promote his book.

Heart of Invictus will air on Netflix this summer.

