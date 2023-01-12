Prince William questioned over Harry’s explosive claims in book on public appearance with Kate

Prince William was seen out today with wife Kate following the release of his brother Prince Harry’s explosive book.

The Duke of Sussex tells numerous personal stories in his new tell-all memoir Spare, which was officially released this week (January 10).

He also appeared on ITV on Sunday in a shocking interview that sent social media into a tailspin.

Some of the claims made by Harry have involved William and Kate, and now the pair have finally been asked if they have a response.

As Prince William and Princess Kate walked over to greet staff during an engagement to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, a reporter asked the duke a question.

Prince William and Kate were asked about claims made in Harry’s book (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince William today

They shouted at the royal: “Are you hurt by the comments in Harry’s book sir?”

However, Prince William did not respond. It’s unclear whether he declined to comment or didn’t hear the question being asked.

In his memoir, Harry claimed that William ‘attacked’ him during an argument in 2019.

He also claimed that Kate apologised after making Meghan cry in the lead-up to their 2018 wedding over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

Harry made claims about William in his book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes after Harry confessed that he was feeling “hurt” over the book’s release.

The Duke of Sussex accused the British press of using the leaks to make “salacious headlines” to hurt him.

Prince Harry hits out over ‘salacious claims’

During an appearance on Stephen Colbert on The Late Show this week, Harry lashed out at headlines claiming he “boasted about the number of people” he killed in Afghanistan.

In a fiery retort on the show, Harry hit back: “Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan.”

Prince Harry released his book this week (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry continued: “I should say, if I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it’s a lie.

“And hopefully now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context. It’s really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it.

Are you hurt by the comments in Harry’s book sir?

“Because they had the context. It wasn’t like ‘here’s just one line’ – they had the whole section. They ripped it away and just said ‘here it is, he’s boasting on this’.”

He added: “When as you say, you’ve read it and hopefully everyone else will be able to have the chance to read it, and that’s dangerous. My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous.”

Read more: Prince William ‘recoiled’ after being left ‘freaked out’ by Meghan’s behaviour during first meeting, Harry claims

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.