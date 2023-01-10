Prince William ‘recoiled’ after being left ‘freaked out’ by Meghan’s behaviour during first meeting, Harry claims

Prince William ‘recoiled’ after being left ‘freaked out’ by Meghan Markle‘s behaviour during their first meeting, Prince Harry has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex has shared several personal stories in his new tell-all memoir Spare, which was officially released today (January 10).

In one extract, Harry reportedly opens up about his wife Meghan’s first meeting with his older brother William.

Prince Harry claims William ‘recoiled’ when Meghan hugged him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Meghan first meeting

According to the Daily Mail, Harry writes in the book: “I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled.”

The meeting took place in late 2016 at William and his wife Kate’s Kensington Palace apartment.

In the book, Harry reportedly admits he was most nervous about Meghan meeting his brother than anybody else.

Harry’s new book, Spare, is out officially today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry says William wouldn’t normally hug somebody he didn’t know.

He writes: “Maybe Willy expected Meg to curtsey? It would have been protocol when meeting a member of the Royal Family for the first time, but she didn’t know and I didn’t tell her.”

Harry also says that when he and Meghan asked after Kate, William said she was out with their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan previously opened up about being a “hugger” and discussed her first time meeting Kate.

Duchess Meghan admitted she was a “hugger” in her Netflix show (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Meghan on being a ‘hugger’

Speaking in her and Harry’s Netflix show last month, Meghan said she and Harry had invited William and Kate over for dinner.

She explained: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

She added: “There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides.”

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, went on sale officially today (January 10).

It had accidentally gone on sale in Spain last week, meaning many revelations emerged.

Meghan and Harry‘s six-part Netflix show aired in December.

