Harry and Meghan dealt huge blow as they’re told to ‘leave’ their California home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been dealt a major blow as the couple are told to “leave” their home in California.

The pair first moved to their Montecito pad after quitting royal life in 2020.

Harry and Meghan ‘forced’ to leave California home?

However, thousands of residents living in Montecito, including celebs like Ellen Degeneres, have been ordered to evacuate following flash flood warnings.

The local fire department warned on Monday (January 9) that all residents must leave immediately.

“LEAVE NOW! This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please pay close attention to emergency alerts,” they wrote on their website.

“Over the last 30 days, Montecito has received 12-20+ inches of rain across the community, exceeding our yearly average of 17 inches.”

Similarly, those living in Toro Canyon, Padaro Lane in Carpinteria, and Sycamore canyon in Santa Barbara were also told to be evacuated.

Ellen Degeneres shared video of severe California weather

What’s more, fellow resident Ellen, took to her Twitter to share a video of herself outside amid the serve weather.

“Montecito is under complete evacuation, the entire town. This is crazy!” she proclaimed to her followers.

She then added: “We are having unprecedented rain. We have horses ready to evacuate.

“This creek next to our house never ever flows. It’s probably about nine feet up, and it’s going to go another two feet. We need to be nicer to Mother Nature. Stay safe everybody. Yikes.”

Thousands and thousands of people remained without power, with streets and highways flooded. Some schools were also closed for the day.

When asked why they decided to evacuate nearly 10,000 people, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said it was “based on the continuing high rate of rainfall with no indication that that is going to change before nightfall”.

The stark news comes as Prince Harry is fresh on the promo trail for his tell-all memoir, Spare.

The dad-of-two has appeared on several talk shows to plug his memoir where he makes a wide range of bombshell claims.

