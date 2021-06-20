Prince Charles ‘will ensure his grandson Archie will never become a prince’, it has been claimed today.

The Prince of Wales, 72, has reportedly decided that Prince Harry’s son won’t receive the title.

According to The Mail on Sunday, it comes as the future King works to slim down the Monarchy.

Prince Charles will reportedly stop Archie from becoming a Prince when he is King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the newspaper: “Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King.”

Prince Charles ‘to change legal documents’

Direct grandsons of the Sovereign currently have the right to be a Prince.

But when Prince Charles becomes King, he reportedly wants to limit the number of key royals within the family.

It is reportedly because he does not feel the public should pay for ‘an ever-expanding Monarchy’.

Insiders claim that Charles will even change legal documents to prevent Archie’s from exercising this right.

Sources claim this reported move has ‘enraged’ Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

The move apparently angered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The decision even reportedly sparked The Sussexes to make their recent accusations against ‘The Firm’.

Earlier this year, Meghan, 39, spoke about Archie not having a title during hers and Harry’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat.

But it is thought she was referring to him not being made a Prince automatically when he was born, not when Charles became King.

Read more: Prince William ‘doesn’t want Meghan Markle at Princess Diana statue unveiling’, claim expert

Oprah asked her: “How did they explain to you that your son, the great-grandson of the Queen, wasn’t going to be a Prince?

“You certainly must have had some conversations with Harry about it and had your own suspicions as to why they didn’t want to make Archie a Prince. Why do you think that is?”

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that the royals ‘didn’t want Archie to be a Prince’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan said: “They didn’t want him to be a Prince, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

The Duchess of Sussex then went on to allege that there were “concerns” within the family about the colour of Archie’s skin.

Royal experts immediately dismissed Meghan’s claims about the title, however.

Rules of the Monarchy

Rules set down by King George V more than 100 years ago mean Archie is currently too far down the line of succession to be given the title.

The right will only kick in once Charles is King, unless he follows through with his reported plans.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry – who now lives in the US with Meghan – will reportedly fly into the UK in the coming weeks.

Prince Harry to join William at the Princess Diana statue unveiling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Charles pays tribute to Prince Philip and sons William and Harry on Father’s Day

It is believed he will attend the unveiling of a new Princess Diana statue in London on July 1.

Harry and his brother, Prince William, played significant roles in the design of the statue of their late mother.

It has been claimed by a royal expert, however, that William ‘does not want Meghan’ at the event.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.