In latest Prince Charles news, he has marked Father’s Day 2021 by paying tribute to his late father Prince Philip.

A message was shared to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter page as his sons Prince William and Prince Harry were also included.

The post included a photo of Charles as a toddler alongside Philip and another image of Charles with William and Harry.

Prince Charles included a photo of himself, William and Harry at a polo match in 2004 (Credit: Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Prince Charles and Camilla mark Father’s Day 2021

Meanwhile, it also had photos of Camilla and her father, Bruce.

The post read: “To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #FathersDay.”

Fans loved the tribute, with one person saying: “Such a beautiful post, Happy Father’s Day!”

Philip died in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Wonderful photos, beautiful memories. Happy Father’s Day.”

A third commented: “Happy Father’s Day sir. You’re in my thoughts today.”

Elsewhere, the Royal Family Twitter page also paid tribute to Philip, Charles and the Queen’s father George VI.

They shared a black and white photo showing the Queen alongside her father, Philip and Charles at Balmoral in 1951.

To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day. To mark #FathersDay we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951. pic.twitter.com/CiU249gPuj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 20, 2021

The Queen marks Father’s Day

The post read: “To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day.

“To mark #FathersDay we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951.”

This is Charles’ first Father’s Day without the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April.

Meanwhile, Charles’ relationship with youngest son Harry is said to be strained.

Prince Charles paid tribute to his sons on Father’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal life last year and has been living in America since.

However, he’s taken swipes at his father in various interviews this year starting with his Oprah chat alongside wife Meghan Markle.

He had claimed his father stopped taking his calls, and later said he wanted to ‘break the cycle’ of ‘genetic pain’ during a podcast appearance.

Despite this, earlier this month, reports claimed Charles and Harry were in “regular contact” following the birth of Lilibet Diana – Harry and Meghan’s newborn daughter.

Charles and Harry have been in ‘regular contact, reports say (Credit: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com)

According to The Telegraph, a source claimed their relationship has ‘turned a corner’ since Harry’s scathing comments.

What’s the latest Prince Charles news?

Meanwhile, Charles broke his silence on the birth of Lilibet during a royal engagement.

He said: “During a speech at a production plant for Mini cars at Cowley in Oxford, Charles said: “The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations…

“…something I’m only too aware of today having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time.”

He went on to call it “happy news”.

