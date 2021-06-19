In Prince William news, a royal expert has claimed the Duke ‘doesn’t want’ Meghan Markle at the Princess Diana statue unveiling.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t think now is the right time for Meghan to attend a royal ceremony.

Speaking on the royal talk show MailPlus’ Palace Confidential, royal reporter Charlotte Griffiths made the bold claims.

Here she said: “This decision and this whole thing was 50 percent William.

What’s the latest Prince William news?

“Diana is his mother too. He makes a point about that regularly behind closed doors.

“This was not the right time to bring Meghan in because there is so much tension between William and Meghan particularly.”

Meanwhile Mail Diary editor Richard Eden confirmed that Harry and Meghan’s representatives have said that Meghan is completely focused on tending to her newborn daughter – Lilibet Diana.

He explained: “It’s not a surprise because she wasn’t expected to attend.

What else did they say?

“The day was always very much about Diana and her sons. They are the ones making the speeches.

“Can you imagine Meghan coming over after everything that has passed?”

Charlotte appeared to agree with his sentiments.

She added: “In another world, you can imagine Meghan really looking forward to this visit.

“Her daughter’s middle name is Diana and it’s quite good for ‘brand Markle’.

“But how could she actually face up to it after everything that has happened?”

When is the Princess Diana statue unveiling?

The unveiling is scheduled to take place on July 1, which marks what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

It has been widely reported that Prince Harry is expected to attend the ceremony.

Indeed, both Prince Harry and Prince William played significant roles in the design and concept of the statue.

In fact, the statue became commissioned back in 2017, and the brothers released a joint statement via Kensington Palace at the time.

It said: “The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed [in 2021] on what would have been her 60th Birthday.

“The statue was commissioned to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world.”

Both Princes have openly spoken about the devastation caused by the death of their mother.

Diana died after car collision in 1997, and William and Harry were just 15 and 12 at the time.

In Harry’s recent documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, he told Oprah Winfrey that he’d used drugs and alcohol to numb the pain.

The Duke explained: “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs.

“I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.”

He added: “I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all.”

