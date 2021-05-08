The reason behind the picture Prince Charles used on Instagram to wish grandson Archie a happy second birthday has been “revealed”.

And, sadly, it appears it’s because the prince doesn’t have an up-to-date photo of the tot.

Reports suggest this is because Charles has only met Archie twice in as many years.

Prince Charles wishes Archie a happy birthday via Instagram

Archie and his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in the US and COVID restrictions have limited travel.

The toddler turned two earlier this week and Prince Charles issued a sweet birthday message to mark the special day.

But according to the Daily Mail, they haven’t really seen much of each other so aides struggled to find a good photo to use for the birthday post.

The publication also claims that Archie hasn’t spent a lot of time with his aunt Kate and uncle William, whose relationship with Harry is thought to have been strained by Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The truth is the Prince of Wales has barely seen his grandson twice since he was born.

So it seems the toddler hasn’t seen much of his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis either.

A royal insider said: “The truth is the Prince of Wales has barely seen his grandson twice since he was born.

“In fact, every member of Harry’s family can easily count on one hand the number of times they saw Archie after he was born and before the family left the UK.

“It’s a very sad situation.”

Archie speaks with ‘American accent’

The publication also revealed that Archie now speaks with an “American accent”.

Of course, his actress mum is American, and the couple left the UK to live in Canada and later America when Archie was a young baby.

They family have now settled in Los Angeles with Archie, and Meghan is expecting a baby girl this summer.

What did the royal birthday tributes on Instagram say?

The toddler turned two on May 6 and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla shared a photo from his christening on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today,” said the post, alongside a cake emoji.

William and Kate also shared a photo of the family at the christening in July 2019, writing: “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

The Queen posted a photo of Archie and his parents as she wished him a happy birthday.

It was reported that the monarch was set to video chat with her great-grandson on his big day.

