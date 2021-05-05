Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie celebrates his second birthday on Thursday.

Archie was born on May 6 in 2019, a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St George’s Chapel.

The family now live in the United States, however, it’s believed Archie will still have contact with his great-grandmother the Queen on Zoom.

Archie celebrates his second birthday on Thursday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Archie be in contact with the Queen on his birthday?

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century, has said Archie will likely video call Her Majesty.

Read more: Prince Harry latest: Duke ‘made no progress’ during ‘Prince Charles and William talks’

Ms Seward told Entertainment Daily!: “I am sure they will be in touch with the Queen so they can do a zoom call with her and Archie.

“It will be very important to them that Archie knows his royal great granny back in the UK.”

Meghan and Harry think it’s important that Archie knows his great-grandmother the Queen, says royal author Ingrid Seward (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Meghan and Prince Harry celebrate Archie’s first birthday?

Meanwhile, last year, Meghan and Harry shared a video of Archie to celebrate his first birthday.

The clip showed doting mum Meghan reading him one of his favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!, to support Save the Children’s Save With Stories initiative.

It will be very important to them that Archie knows his royal great granny back in the UK.

The cute video saw Archie giggle as he tried to turn the pages before his attention turned and he threw another book to the floor.

As dad Harry was heard cheering, Archie said: “Da, da, da.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk)

Meghan and Harry expecting second baby

Archie will soon be a big brother as Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child.

The couple announced the happy news on February 14 this year, after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last summer.

A statement from their rep read: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Meanwhile, during their Oprah interview in March, Meghan and Harry revealed they’re having a little girl.

The couple are having a little girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry gushed: “Amazing, just grateful. To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for.

Read more: Piers Morgan attacks Meghan Markle over children’s book as Adil Ray defends Duchess

“Now we’ve got our family, we’ve got the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.