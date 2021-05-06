The Queen has wished her great-grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a happy birthday as he turns two today (Thursday May 06 2021).

Queen Elizabeth, who recently celebrated her own birthday, marked his special day by sharing a sweet photo of Archie with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen has 10 great-grandchildren, including Archie (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan: ‘Real reason’ they might not share birthday photo of Archie?

The Queen’s birthday message to Archie

A post on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account showed the first photo of Archie after his birth, in the arms of his proud dad.

The post read: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

Sadly, Her Majesty will not get to see her great-grandson in person on his birthday, due to the fact he lives in California with his parents.

However, she will reportedly video chat with Archie for his birthday on Friday (May 07 2021).

Prince Harry recently chatted to Oprah Winfrey about the inner workings of the Royal Family (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Read more: Meghan Markle to publish children’s book inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

Will The Queen see Archie on his birthday?

A Royal expert told ED! that Harry and Meghan will have a video call with the Queen to mark their son’s second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently expecting their second child, which is due any day now.

Royal author Ingrid Seward said: “I am sure they will be in touch with the Queen so they can do a zoom call with her and Archie.

“It will be very important to them that Archie knows his royal great granny back in the UK.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The Queen’s great-grandchildren

First of all, the relationship between The Queen and her grandson Harry is thought to be strained.

This is as a result of his estrangement from the family.

Finally, Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey put a further divide between them.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has 10 great-grandchildren, including Archie.

They are Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips, daughters of Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips.

Also Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Zara and Mike Tindall have three offspring – Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Lucas Tindall.

Last but not least, there’s Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and August Brooksbank, the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry and Meghan with Archie, who turns two today (Credit: Splash)

Will Meghan and Harry share a photo of Archie on his birthday?

On Archie’s first birthday, Harry and Meghan released a video of their son as his mother read him the children’s book Duck! Rabbit!

It is not yet known if they will release a picture of the toddler for his second birthday.

The couple have largely chosen to keep their son out of the spotlight, so it’s uncertain whether they’ll release a photo or video of Archie to celebrate the occasion.

Royal author Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century, explained to Entertainment Daily! that if they DO choose to share a picture with the public it goes against everything they’ve previously said about privacy.

She said: “They have always said Archie is a private person and doesn’t have to comply to any of the royal traditions.

“So if they do release a birthday photograph for the public, it will go against everything they have said in the past.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.