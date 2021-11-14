Members of the Royal family have been paying social media tributes to Prince Charles on his 73rd birthday.

Among those to mark the occasion have been the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, while family members have offered warm wishes to the heir to throne, it has been a difficult day to do so on social media.

Prince Charles, pictured here with wife Camilla, turned 73 today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

That’s because Remembrance Sunday has fallen on his birthday this year.

And also because the Queen, Charles’ mother, was unable to take part in the ceremony at the Cenotaph earlier today (November 14).

This meant Prince Charles filled in for the monarch as wreaths were laid in central London.

Prince Charles birthday

The Royal family Twitter account shared birthday wishes earlier this afternoon.

The post included a black and white image of a younger Charles, dressed in polo gear, kissing his mother’s hand.

A few minutes later, a tweet from the Cambridges’ Twitter account also shared a recent picture of the Prince.

The photo showed Charles wearing a remembrance poppy on his blue pinstripe suit.

Prince Charles spent the morning of his birthday at the Cenotaph (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The tweet included a birthday cake emoji and read: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Prince of Wales.”

The Instagram account registered to Prince William and Kate Middleton simultaneously shared an identical image on Stories.

However, the Royal family Instagram account continues to host content relating to Remembrance Sunday this evening.

How has Charles responded on social media?

About an hour after the royal family Twitter account post, Prince Charles thanked supporters for passing on kind regards.

Sharing a picture of the royal similar to that shared by the Cambridges, a tweet read: “Thank you for the kind birthday wishes for The Prince of Wales today.”

Prince Harry does not appear to have wished his father happy birthday publicly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mark the occasion?

The Sussexes are not currently regular users of social media following the Archewell ‘rebrand’.

They do, however, have an official site where they make announcements.

And while the couple did acknowledge Remembrance Day on November 11, there are no more recent posts and so it appears Prince Harry is yet to make mention of his father’s birthday.

