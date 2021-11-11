Prince Charles has shared the latest update on the Queen following news of her health scare.

Her Majesty worried the nation when she was forced to spend a night in the hospital last month.

Charles was visiting Brixton on Thursday (November 11) when he stopped to talk to some well-wishers.

Prince Charles has shared a health update on the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Charlies gives a health update on The Queen

A man in the crowd then asked: “Prince Charles, how is your mother?”

The royal patted the man on the arm, and replied: “She’s alright, thank you.”

Charles was in South London to visit a branch of Natwest.

He planned to meet a group of young entrepreneurs at the bank for the Prince’s Trust charity.

The Queen has been resting at Windsor Castle since being ordered to take it easy by doctors.

However, she’s recently been on the mend.

Read more: Lorraine viewers say Prince Andrew has brought ‘shame’ on the royal family as Fergie could be called as a witness

The monarch was given the all-clear to visit her home in Sandringham last week.

It’s believed that she plans to host Christmas festivities for the royal family at the Norfolk home.

However, that will be dependent on her health continuing to improve.

The Queen wants to spend Christmas at Sandringham (Credit: Splash News)

Queen to spend Christmas in Sandringham

A royal source said: “The Queen had been hoping she would still be able to spend the weekend at Sandringham and was delighted her doctors gave her the all-clear to travel.

“Her Majesty is very much looking forward to hosting her family at her Norfolk home for the Christmas holiday and there is much preparation to be done in time to accommodate everyone who has been invited.

Read more: Princess Diana’s ‘desperate plea’ as she decided to step away from the royal family

“The Queen has many happy memories of being at Sandringham with the family over Christmas and was in the firm belief that she was far better off being there in person to oversee everything as much as possible,” added the insider.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.