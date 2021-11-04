Prince Andrew news: Lorraine viewers reacted angrily to claims that Sarah Ferguson could be be called for interviews under oath
Royals

Lorraine viewers say Andrew has brought ‘shame’ on royal family after news Fergie ‘could be called as witness’

She may be dragged into the lawsuit scandal

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Lorraine viewers reacted strongly to the Prince Andrew news that Sarah Ferguson might be called as a witness in the potential sex scandal trial.

Virginia Giuffre has accused the Prince of sexual assault.

Prince Andrew news: Lorraine viewers reacted angrily to claims that Sarah Ferguson could be be called for interviews under oath
Prince Andrew faces deposition in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news: What happened on Lorraine today

Arick Fudali – who has represented eight of the survivors of abuse from Jeffrey Epstein – joined host Lorraine to provide an update on the case.

“Essentially the course set a loose scheduling order, which of course is going to lead to the inevitable trial if it’s going to go that far in late 2022.”

Read more: Prince Andrew latest: Duke responds to sexual assault lawsuit as his lawyers slam ‘frivolous’ case

He added: “What was significant is that there was a discussion about deposition or interviews under oath.

“Prince Andrew would have to face deposition, and so would Miss Guiffre.

Lorraine then asked if other members of the royal family will also be interviewed under oath.

Mr Fudali replied that typically these interviews take up to seven hours and take place in the US.

He also said: “Anyone with relevant information to the investigation could be deposed.”

Prince Andrew news: Lorraine viewers reacted angrily to claims that Sarah Ferguson could be be called for interviews under oath
Could Fergie have to go to the US to give a sworn statement? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duchess might have to go to the US

The show’s Royal Editor, Russell Myers, then said that Sarah Ferguson could be called to the witness stand.

Speaking about how the potential depositions could affect next year’s Queen’s platinum jubilee, he said: “This is going to leave an unsavoury cloud over those preparations.

“Both sides have said they’re going to potentially name 12 witnesses.

“And we just heard that there will potentially be people who have relevant information.

“One of those people could be Fergie, Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York.

“If she is in court that would be extraordinary.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to express their horror at the prospect of the trial.

One said: “The shame Andrew has brought on the Windsors will be a matter of public record. Forever #Lorraine.”

Another said angrily: “I wonder if the queen regrets favouriting Andrew over the rest of kids.

Read more: Prince Andrew news: Prince William sees his uncle as a ‘threat to The Firm’ amid claims he’s ‘isolated’ from family

“He grew up as a hideous [bleep] even to palace staff, treating them like [bleep] when the biggest lowlife is him #lorraine.”

A third wrote: “Trying to make me feel sorry for Prince Andrew by focussing on how it’s all hard in the Queen. No.

“They aren’t the same person. Stop it. You’re being ridiculous #Lorraine.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Lionel Blair
Lionel Blair dies aged 92 – Legendary TV personality passes away surrounded by family
Tom Parker brain tumour
Tom Parker left in tears as doctors give him an update on his brain tumour
Emmerdale confirms Jamie Tate is alive – but is he returning to Emmerdale?
kaye adams loose women
Loose Women star Kaye Adams fires back after being stopped by police at COP26 summit
Bruno Tonioli confirms imminent Strictly return - but fans think it is 'unfair' that Anton du Beke will be 'replaced'
Bruno Tonioli confirms imminent Strictly return – but fans think it is ‘unfair’ on Anton du Beke
Meena Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Meena will go after Amy Wyatt next, fans predict