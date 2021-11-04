Lorraine viewers say Andrew has brought ‘shame’ on royal family after news Fergie ‘could be called as witness’

Lorraine viewers reacted strongly to the Prince Andrew news that Sarah Ferguson might be called as a witness in the potential sex scandal trial.

Virginia Giuffre has accused the Prince of sexual assault.

Prince Andrew faces deposition in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news: What happened on Lorraine today

Arick Fudali – who has represented eight of the survivors of abuse from Jeffrey Epstein – joined host Lorraine to provide an update on the case.

“Essentially the course set a loose scheduling order, which of course is going to lead to the inevitable trial if it’s going to go that far in late 2022.”

He added: “What was significant is that there was a discussion about deposition or interviews under oath.

“Prince Andrew would have to face deposition, and so would Miss Guiffre.

Lorraine then asked if other members of the royal family will also be interviewed under oath.

Mr Fudali replied that typically these interviews take up to seven hours and take place in the US.

He also said: “Anyone with relevant information to the investigation could be deposed.”

Could Fergie have to go to the US to give a sworn statement? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duchess might have to go to the US

The show’s Royal Editor, Russell Myers, then said that Sarah Ferguson could be called to the witness stand.

Speaking about how the potential depositions could affect next year’s Queen’s platinum jubilee, he said: “This is going to leave an unsavoury cloud over those preparations.

“Both sides have said they’re going to potentially name 12 witnesses.

“And we just heard that there will potentially be people who have relevant information.

“One of those people could be Fergie, Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York.

“If she is in court that would be extraordinary.”

The shame Andrew has brought to the Windsors will be a matter of public record . Forever.

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to express their horror at the prospect of the trial.

One said: “The shame Andrew has brought on the Windsors will be a matter of public record. Forever #Lorraine.”

Another said angrily: “I wonder if the queen regrets favouriting Andrew over the rest of kids.

“He grew up as a hideous [bleep] even to palace staff, treating them like [bleep] when the biggest lowlife is him #lorraine.”

A third wrote: “Trying to make me feel sorry for Prince Andrew by focussing on how it’s all hard in the Queen. No.

“They aren’t the same person. Stop it. You’re being ridiculous #Lorraine.”