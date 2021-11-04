Diana, Princess of Wales once made a desperate plea as she transitioned away from the Royal Family, a body language expert has claimed.

Calling on footage from 1993, Darren Stanton explains the former Princess of Wales was on the verge of tears as she made a public plea.

It shows Diana asking for “time” and “space” during a speech at a charity event.

Speaking to coffee retailer, Coffee Friend, Darren says: "This is a very powerful and inspirational piece of footage and is more of a plea out of desperation than a question.

Diana made the plea in 1993 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Diana, Princess of Wales was making ‘desperate plea’

“It’s clear from her body language and flashes of emotion in her face that she is dealing with extreme mental anguish at this stage..

“…and is feeling deep sadness.

“ Most of the speech was phrased in the past tense, so she had already by this time made it a clear and conscious decision that she was going to withdraw from public life if not totally, at least for some time to allow her time away from the cameras.”

In the speech, which was in December 1993, Diana mentioned her sons, Princes William and Harry, as a reason for taking a step back from public life.

But she didn’t reference their father, Prince Charles, who she split from the year before.

Darren adds: “Interestingly she makes no mention of Charles. She attributes all of her successes and development as a person to the interactions between the people she has met around the world and cared for and those that have cared for her.

Diana did not mention Prince Charles in her speech (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“When she finally retained her seat, I believe she was on the verge of tears…

“…but also wrapped up in pride for finally standing up for herself and taking back her power.

“This was one of, if not the final step, in her journey to transition away from being a Royal to returning to being Diana…

“…liberating herself from the shackles of expectation and scrutiny.”

Darren says that the version of Diana who made this impassioned speech was a million miles away from the naive girl who married Charles.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles first interview

She gave her first official interview in February 1981, shortly after her engagement to the Prince of Wales.

Darren says this first appearance showed her as excitable and naive with no clue about what was to come.

He explains: “She appeared to lack knowledge and understanding of what being a Royal really entailed.

“And it turned out to be a life very different from the ‘fairytale marriage’ their relationship was once billed as.”

Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 as she sped away from photographers.

Meanwhile, new movie Spencer, with Kristen Stewart as Diana, is released in the UK tomorrow (November 5).

