The man claiming to be the love child of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has provided additional “evidence” to his claims.

Simon Dorante-Day, 55, has posted a snap of his profile next to that of Prince William‘s, 39.

And he claims the similarities are uncanny.

Prince Charles ‘love child’ – new ‘evidence’

Posting the snap on his Facebook account, Simon captioned the photo: “This is the other one that caught my eye.

“Oh, and that reminds me He looks like Me – I was first.”

Dozens of Simon’s supporters expressed their shock at the apparent similarities.

I used to think you were crazy, but after reading through your page I can really see the similarities.

One Facebook user commented: “Oh my god – the same ears and jawline.

“To be honest I used to think you were crazy, but after reading through your page I can really see the similarities.”

While another user wrote: “I’ve said from the beginning I see William and Philip and Camilla’s brother in you. Too much of a coincidence.”

And a third user voiced their support with: “I have believed your story from day one and I’m right behind you.

“You have both got the same distinctive features the likeness is incredible. Thinking of you and your family. Say hi to your lovely wife.”

Whereas yet another penned: “This right here is all the proof I need. He favours William and Charlotte also.”

‘You don’t look like William’

But not everyone was on his side.

One user claimed: “William looks like Diana and there are so many differences in the photos. You don’t look like William.”

And a further user declared: “I don’t mean to be rude but I just don’t see the resemblance. I follow you in hope you get the answers you deserve good luck.”

However, Simon told 7News that he hopes his supporters go beyond just comparing photos.

The dad-of-nine said: “Supporters and visitors to my Facebook pages are always sending me comparisons.

“But it’s important for people to know that my belief that Charles and Camilla are my parents isn’t based on photos.

“I have a lot of research that backs up my claims, a lot of evidence.

“And I want people to remember that my case has spent a long time in the courts, trying to find a resolution, and my legal battles are still continuing.”

Who is Simon Durante-Day?

Simon lives in Australia and claims to be the love child of Prince Charles and Camilla.

He claims he was adopted as a baby in England and moved to Australia as a child.

But before moving abroad he says he can remember meeting with a wealthy couple who he believes were his parents.

He also claims his adoptive grandparents worked for the royal family.

He is convinced his parents are the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and that Camilla gave him up to adoption as she’d have been just a teenager at the time of Simon’s birth.

Simon says he wants a DNA test to prove his claims. He also believes he’s had his eyes chemically changed from blue to brown.

And that his teeth were deliberately ground down to change his appearance.

