Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – who live together in Windsor – reportedly fear being “kicked out” of their home under King Charles’ alleged plans for a “slimmed-down” monarchy.

Andrew and Fergie live at Royal Lodge – a 31-bedroom property that he leases from the Crown Estate.

The pair live there with the Queen’s corgis, who were seen paying their respects at the monarch’s funeral.

However, while it’s thought they will remain at Royal Lodge for the immediate future, it’s claimed they fear future upheaval.

Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah ‘fear being kicked out of home’

The Duke of York is reportedly said to be expecting a letter giving him notice to leave Royal Lodge.

It comes as King Charles starts his reign amid reports of plans for a “slimmed-down” monarchy.

It’s thought this could include a review of the royal property portfolio.

Reports suggest the review could lead to Andrew, Sarah and the Corgis being “kicked out” of the mansion.

If he’s doing no duties and rattling around a £30 million mansion during the cost-of-living crisis, then it’s a terrible look.

The Sun claims that while he is safe in the immediate aftermath of the monarch’s passing, sources have said he might be told to leave in the future.

An insider claimed: “They are no longer under the protection of the Queen but it would seem callous to throw them out so soon after she died.

“But if he’s doing no duties and rattling around a £30 million mansion during the cost-of-living crisis, then it’s a terrible look.”

Another insider claimed they feared they would be “thrown to the wolves” in coming months.

Significant payout coming Andrew’s way?

However, Andrew could be in line for a payout should he be told to leave.

He reportedly signed a 100-year lease on the property.

And it’s claimed that this could entitle him to up to £7 million if the contract is severed.

When did Andrew and wife Fergie divorce?

Prince Andrew and wife Sarah Ferguson split in 1992 after six years together.

They divorced in 1996.

They have two daughters together – Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

The pair have remained close following their split and now live together at Royal Lodge.

Fergie has also stood by his side during the sexual assault allegations.

During a chat with TV’s Lorraine Kelly, she said that Prince Andrew is a “thoroughly good man”.

She added: “Prince Andrew is such good man, he’s a decent man, a thoroughly good man.

“We did co-parent very well, hence the reason why our girls are very solid and feet on the ground.

“But now as a grandfather, oh my goodness, he’s really good!”

The couple are grandparents to grandson August and granddaughter Sienna.

