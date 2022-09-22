Princess Charlotte’s royal future ‘revealed’ as Prince George faces ‘pressures’

Princess Charlotte and Prince George already have their futures planned for them, despite being youngsters.

Kate, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales’ children are being prepared for adult life as royals, amidst a period of transition in the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has suggested that Charlotte, George and, to a lesser extent, Prince Louis, are being raised “with an awareness” of the roles they may have to take on.

With love for the royal family waning in some parts of the world, it’s believed the monarchy is aware of how crucial their positions could be.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George royal futures

“It will be down to the Wales’ to find a way to reawaken that deep old magic,” Katie said in her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

“George, Charlotte, and Louis, who had starring roles at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, are being raised by their parents with an awareness of their positions and the roles they will one day carry out in support of the monarchy.

“Louis could well be a private citizen undertaking occasional royal duties. Just like William and Harry’s cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, as well as princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.”

However, George and Charlotte’s futures are likely to be a little more intertwined with the monarchy.

“George knows that like his papa, he will one day be king while Charlotte will juggle the role of being the spare with a career,” continued Katie.

However, George is likely to face “pressure” due to being next in line after William.

This is something William and Kate are “acutely aware of”, Katie claimed.

Meanwhile, it will likely be a long time before George is crowned King.

When will King Charles III have his coronation?

King Charles is currently in the midst of planning his coronation ceremony. It’s expected to take place next year.

However, it’s likely to be a more low-key affair than normal.

One royal source told the Mirror Charles is aware of the “struggles” many Brits are currently facing due to the cost of living crisis.

As a result, it’s believed that his coronation will reflect this.

The insider said: “He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy. This project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.”

