Prince Andrew warned he’ll ‘never be welcomed back’ into firm by King Charles and ‘should focus on staying out of media’

Prince Andrew has been warned by an expert that he’ll ‘never be welcomed back into the firm’ by King Charles in latest news.

The Duke of York stepped back from royal duties following his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year, Andrew settled a civil court case with Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of sexually assaulting her at 17 – allegations he has always denied.

Since then, Andrew hasn’t had the best public image and a PR expert has warned it could take him years to recover.

Andrew has been warned about being welcomed back into the Firm

Prince Andrew latest

Andy Barr, PR expert and CEO of www.10yetis.co.uk, exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “Right now, there is absolutely no way back for Prince Andrew.

“He is a toxic brand that has, and continues to, damage The Firm.

“You can see that his supporters have floated the odd positive news story around the media already, particularly around challenging the pay-out he made and trying to clear his name via another big-ticket interview.

“It is far too soon to be considering any of these kinds of moves.”

Will the King accept Andrew back in?

Andy added: “He should focus on keeping out of the media completely for a while and then regroup and try again in a few years’ time via a steady flow of positive stories.

“Even then, I don’t believe he will ever be welcomed back fully into the Royal fold…

“…especially with King Charles at the helm.”

It comes after reports claimed the Duke of York was ‘in despair’ over his brother Charles’ decision regarding the Queen’s fortune.

According to the reports, Charles became the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s reported £650million estate.

Prince Andrew hasn't been performing royal duties for a while

Andrew ‘in despair’?

A friend said to be close to Andrew told the MailOnline: “Andrew is in despair. He’s been left completely in the dark. Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming. It’s all gone ‘monarch to monarch’.

I don’t believe he will ever be welcomed back fully into the Royal fold.

“What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head?

“Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster.”

In other news, Andrew has received support from his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

She recently admitted her ‘sadness’ over seeing the civil case scandal play out.

During an interview on Good Morning America earlier this month, Sarah was asked what it had been like to watch Andrew “go through this public scrunity”.

The Duchess of York said: “So sad, so sad. We’ve been there for each other. He’s been very steadfast for the girls.

“We are women that also have had to see demise of a very strong man and that has been really difficult to see.”

