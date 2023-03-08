Sarah Ferguson admits ‘sadness’ over seeing ‘demise’ of Prince Andrew as she makes confession about daughters

Sarah Ferguson has admitted her “sadness” over seeing the “demise” of her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Sarah Ferguson was promoting her new book ‘A Most Intriguing Lady’ when she made the confession.

She also admitted what it’s been like for her daughters to watch the public scrutiny surrounding their father in recent years.

The Duchess of Yorkopened up about her ‘sadness’ over Prince Andrew (Credit: Splash News)

Sarah Ferguson admits it is ‘so sad’ to see Prince Andrew under scrutiny

Sarah opened up in a new interview with Juju Chang on Good Morning America.

The correspondent remarked that despite the fact that the Duchess and Prince Andrew have been divorced “for many years” she has remained his “rock”.

She asked: “What’s it been like watching him go through this withering public scrutiny?”

Sarah confessed: “So sad, so sad. We’ve been there for each other.

“When I’ve gone through really bad times in the past, Andrew’s always been there.”

She described him as “exceptionally kind” and a “seriously good grandfather” to grandchildren Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

We are woman that also have had to see the demise of a very strong man.

Sarah also opened up about what the scrutiny has been like for their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess said: “He’s been very steadfast for the girls. We are women that also have had to see demise of a very strong man and that has been really difficult to see.”

Prince Andrew has been embroiled in controversy in recent years over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein (Credit: Splash News)

Sarah Ferguson admits she is ‘happy to watch’ the Coronation on TV

Sarah also recently admitted that she hasn’t received her invite to the Coronation yet.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t think the invitations have gone out yet, but I’m very happy to watch it on television.”

The Duchess of York added that she was happy to see Charles become crowned King.

She admitted: “I’ve always adored him, all my life.

“I believe he is an extraordinary person and Diana would be very proud of her grandchildren too.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also yet to confirm their attendance at the Coronation.

Read more: Sarah, Duchess of York admits she feels ‘liberated’ since Queen’s death in emotional confession

What do you think about Sarah Ferguson’s comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.