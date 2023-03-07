Sarah, Duchess of York admits she feels ‘liberated’ since Queen’s death in emotional confession

Sarah, Duchess of York, has candidly admitted she feels “free to be myself,” after the Queen’s death.

The late Her Majesty passed away in September aged 96 – and was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

And now, Queen Elizabeth II’s former daughter-in-law has opened up about life after death – revealing that she feels “liberated” after being “quite invisible” her entire life.

Sarah has opened up about the Queen’s death (Credit: SplashNews)

Sarah, Duchess of York news

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady, Sarah said: “I am growing much more in my own voice now. I think also the Queen dying has sort of liberated me a bit. My sense of purpose has always been, for 62 years, 63 years, to be very loyal and to uphold Her Majesty’s values.”

I don’t think I’ve shown anybody the real Sarah that you’re seeing today.

She went on to claim how the Queen was “more a mother to me than my own,” noting how she feels she can be “free to be Sarah”.

“I feel as though I’m liberated from my own mental shackles,” she added.

Sarah has said she’s grown ‘confidence’ since The Queen’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Ferguson is ‘free to be myself’

Since the Queen’s death, Sarah revealed she’s grown “confidence” and become “more savvy”.

“I don’t think I’ve shown anybody the real Sarah that you’re seeing today. I’m very authentic today… There’s nothing holding me back now. I sort of feel free to be myself,” she shared.

Further gushing about the Queen, Sarah recalled: “I also thought how lucky I was ’cause every single moment I was with Her Majesty I felt such an honour… I have been the luckiest girl, I really have.”

In other royal news, the famous family, and the nation, are gearing up for King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Though it is expected to be similar to the Queen’s coronation in 1953, it could show some significant differences.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey. It’s expected to be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry” according to the palace.

Charles’ Coronation is fast approaching (Credit: BBC)

Prince William‘s special role at coronation revealed

Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, will have a very special role at King Charles’ Coronation in May, according to reports.

The Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall will be the only royal to have to do this special tradition during the historic event.

Reports claim that Prince William will play an important role in the ceremony.

He will reportedly be the only royal liege man at the ceremony.

According to The Sunday Times, King Charles will be doing away with the act of royal dukes kneeling to pay homage.

The royal dukes then usually touch the crown, before kissing the monarch’s right cheek.

According to reports, Prince William will be the only one to perform the tradition at the ceremony this time round.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson issues emotional update on Queen’s Corgis months after monarch’s death

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.