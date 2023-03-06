Sarah Ferguson issues emotional update on Queen’s Corgis months after monarch’s death

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has opened up about adopting the Queen’s corgis after the monarch’s death in September.

The Duchess of York and her ex-husband Prince Andrew welcomed two of the Queen Elizabeth II’s four dogs.

In an interview with Hello! magazine Sarah spoke of how the corgis had settled in with their new family.

She was pictured alongside the Queen’s two remaining corgis Sandy and Muick, to promote her new fiction book, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Sarah, Duchess of York on Queen’s Corgis

The Queen also left behind a dorgi, a dachshund corgi mix, and a cocker spaniel.

Sarah said of the corgis: “The corgis are very nice and very polite and well trained.

I love everything about them.

“I am their favourite but everybody always says it’s just because I feed them gravy bones. I love everything about them and I spoil them the most.”

The former couple still live together 26 years after their divorce.

On life as a grandmother

She’s about to become a grandmother again as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank await the birth of their second child.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old son August.

Sarah, also mum to Princess Beatrice, says of Eugenie: “She is phenomenal.She looks great and I’m really proud of her for managing to work as hard as she does.”

She said is very proud of Eugenie as a mother and that she is very good with son August.

She added that she loves being a grandmother and that she is proud of both her daughters too.

Addressing recent news reports about Prince Andrew – and her – being forced out of The Royal Lodge by King Charles, she said he doesn’t use any taxpayers’ money.

Sarah also said she was proud to be able to support Andrew and the family.

