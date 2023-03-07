Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on attending Coronation as she admits she’s ‘happy to watch on TV’

Sarah, Duchess of York, has revealed that she’s not yet received an invite to the King’s Coronation.

During an interview to promote her new romance novel, Sarah shared her thoughts on the Coronation.

But during her conversation, the royal revealed that much like Harry and Meghan, she doesn’t know if she will be attending Charles’ special celebration yet.

Sarah Ferguson hasn’t received an invitation to King Charles’ Coronation yet, but she’s ‘happy to watch it on TV’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Sarah, Duchess of York breaks silence on King Charles’ Coronation

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sarah opened up on whether she will be attending King Charles’ Coronation in May.

Prince Andrew‘s ex-wife revealed that she has not yet received an invite to attend the ceremony.

However, she insisted that whether she will be invited to go or not, she will still be celebrating King Charles‘ special day.

Even if it means watching the Coronation on TV!

Sarah Ferguson’s new romance novel is based on a real life person, Lady Mary (Credit: Cover Images)

She revealed: “I don’t think the invitations have gone out yet, but I’m very happy to watch it on television.”

But Sarah added that it’s a ‘huge honour’ to see Charles be crowned.

She continued: “I think it’s such a huge honour to see him be crowned with his lovely queen next to him…He’s been so long waiting to be king. It’s going to be a very moving day.”

Sarah isn’t the only royal who hasn’t decided on whether she will be attending the ceremony.

It is still unknown as to whether Harry and Meghan will be attending.

Last week it was confirmed that the royal couple were officially invited by King Charles to attend to Coronation.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

But will the pair decide to turn to up?

Sarah Ferguson book

Sarah has recently been gearing up to release her new romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

The book is based on a real life heroine, Lady Mary, who was a Duke’s daughter.

The fictional book is set to take Lady Mary ‘on an adventure’ as she solves crimes in the inner circles of high society.

Talking about her book she said: “As I was researching, I found wonderful Lady Mary, who was a very silent voice in the grave, because her brothers were written about she wasn’t.”

Sarah also explained that she wrote her book in the hope to ’empower women’ in literature and life.

