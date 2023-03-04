Prince Andrew’s ‘shock demand to King Charles’ as he believes he ‘should be treated as senior member of family’

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has reportedly made a demand to King Charles as he believes he’s still a senior member of the family.

Andrew stepped back from duties over his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year, the Duke of York settled a civil sexual assault case after vehemently denying accusations against him.

He hasn’t returned to royal duties and has remained mainly out of the limelight in the last few years.

Prince Andrew has reportedly made a demand to King Charles over his role in the firm (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew, Duke of York latest

Now a source has claimed that Prince Andrew has asked his brother, the King, for a “big role” within the firm.

He’s of the opinion that he is still a senior member of the family.

It comes after reports he has to leave his Royal Lodge home, and has been offered the keys to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK home Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking to the Mirror, the insider said: “Andrew is insisting on having a job despite being made to stand down from his duties and now he’s being kicked out of his home.

The King has apparently rejected Andrew’s demand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He’s of the opinion that he is still a senior member of the family, despite not being a working royal and deserves to be treated as such.

“He is prepared to take on the responsibility of a big role running an estate and still thinks he is far too young to retire.”

However, according to the source, the King “certainly has a wildly different view to that of his brother”.

Charles reportedly told Andrew “straight” that “there is no chance of that happening”.

The King has reportedly offered Frogmore Cottage to Andrew (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

The reports come after claims the King had evicted Harry and and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage and has offered the home to Andrew.

Last month, reports claimed that Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were “distraught” over fears they’ll have to leave Royal Lodge.

According to reports, the King would slash Andrew’s annual £249,000 grant, meaning he wouldn’t be able to afford the mansion.

Andrew at Royal Lodge

More recent reports claimed that Royal Lodge has a “damp” issue and also “needs a new roof”.

However, it’s not yet clear if Andrew will move into Frogmore Cottage.

Although a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed they have to vacate their UK home. The couple currently live in California.

