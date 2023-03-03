‘Real reason’ Prince Andrew may be ‘forced out of terrible Royal Lodge’ amid Frogmore claims

Prince Andrew could be forced to move out of the Royal Lodge, even though he reportedly signed a 75-year lease on the home.

It’s been claimed this week that King Charles has asked Prince Harry and Meghan to pack up their bags and move out of Frogmore Cottage.

Following the news, it also emerged that Andrew was apparently offered the keys to the residence.

So why does Prince Andrew reportedly need to move?

Real reason Prince Andrew could be forced out of Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew may be forced to vacate his beloved home, Royal Lodge, according to reports.

But not because of financial issues, instead the mansion is reportedly ‘falling down’!

Andrew moved into the residence in the early 2000s with his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal Lodge is in a terrible state and it is falling down.

But two decades later, reports claim that the home is in a ‘terrible state’ and is in desperate need of some extensive works and renovations.

According to an insider, Andrew’s home has a serious damp problem and needs a new roof.

The source told The Sun: “Royal Lodge is in a terrible state and it is falling down.”

They also added: “Barely any work has gone on for two decades and people are shocked when they visit.

“There is a serious issue with damp that needs to be rectified and that isn’t that cheap on a house of that size. It also needs a new roof.”

A rep for Buckingham Palace had no comment when approached by ED!.

Earlier this week, it was reported that King Charles had asked Harry and Meghan to vacate Frogmore Cottage.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

