Prince Andrew ‘in despair’ over King Charles’ decision following Queen’s death

Prince Andrew is said to be “in despair” amid reports King Charles ‘has not shared’ inheritance from the Queen following the death of their mother.

According to the reports, Charles was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s reported £650million estate.

That’s due to an agreement in 1993 meaning inheritance tax does not have to be paid on the transfer of assets from one sovereign to another.

And according to the Mail, a friend of the late Queen’s second son has claimed the situation is a “disaster” for Andrew.

Prince Andrew and his elder brother Charles, now the King, flank the Queen (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Andrew news

The King’s other siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward likewise did not inherit from their mother.

But they are working royals, unlike Andrew. And so Anne and the new Duke of Edinburgh receive funds from the Sovereign Grant.

Going by the anonymous quotes reported by the Mail, the matter may have come as a surprise to Andrew.

The friend is said to have told the tabloid: “Andrew is in despair. He’s been left completely in the dark. Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming. I gather he’s checked it out and it’s true. It’s all gone ‘monarch to monarch’.

Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming.

“What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head? Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster.”

ED! has approached representative for Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew for comment.

Charles stands next to the Queen during last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Little else to lose’

Additionally, it was reported last month that Andrew and his ex wife Sarah Ferguson might be “evicted” from the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The Sun reported Charles could reduce his brother’s £249,000 annual grant next month.

And that could mean the Duke of York is unable to afford the upkeep of the £30million mansion.

However, in recent days, the Mirror has claimed Andrew could ‘do a Harry’ to raise cash.

The news outlet suggests Andrew is mulling over taking part in a new interview. Meanwhile, further claims suggest US broadcasters might be interested.

Meanwhile, could Prince Andrew agree to be interviewed again? (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

Additionally, the Mirror reports Andrew reckons he has a “chance of redemption” following the calamitous 2019 Newsnight interview.

A source close to Andrew is said to have said: “Nothing is off the table.

“Andrew has been made to give up his job and now potentially his home.

“He feels there is little else to lose when he has already paid an awfully high price.”

