Prince Andrew won’t be “cast out” by the Royal Family, royal experts have claimed in latest news.

Andrew, 62, had his military titles taken away earlier this year amid his now-settled civil case with Virginia Giuffre. He also permanently retired from public life as a working royal in May 2020.

Despite the move, royal experts are convinced that Andrew will still remain close to his family.

As a result, it’s claimed he will remain being financially supported by the monarchy.

However, experts believe that he will ever be allowed to make a “comeback” in the future.

Prince Andrew will likely be supported by the monarchy still, royal experts have alleged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew latest

While the Queen has reportedly remained firmly by Andrew’s side, Prince Charles is believed to have a very different viewpoint.

“When the Queen is no longer here, Charles will not have any truck with Andrew attempting a comeback,” Newsweek’s Royal Correspondent Jack Royston told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat. “That will be game over for him. It might be game over already.”

Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief, Majesty Magazine agreed, saying: “They’re not going to cast him out because he will be more trouble and start talking and giving TV interviews and writing books.

“They don’t want that again. He will be financially secure, but I would be very surprised if he kept the Royal Lodge.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew for comment.

The Queen has reportedly stuck by Andrew’s side in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the excellent new thriller alongside David Morrissey?

Andrew settled his lawsuit with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre in February. The royal always denied allegations made against him that he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre when she was just 17 years old.

However, despite this, there have been further calls to remove his other noble title in recent months.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew could face yet more problems. He could be stripped of his Duke of York title under a possible new law.

The Bill in question is due to receive its second reading in parliament on December 9 of this year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.