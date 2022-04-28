Prince Andrew has been dealt another latest blow as he has lost another honour following his civil sex case scandal.

The Duke of York has been stripped of his Freedom of the City of York – an honour he has held since 1987.

It comes after he settled his civil case out of court with Virginia Giuffre, after she had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – allegations he’s always denied.

Prince Andrew latest

Andrew was dealt another huge blow yesterday (Wednesday, April 27).

After holding the honour since 1987, Andrew was stripped of it yesterday by councillors.

The motion to strip Andrew of his honour was carried out unanimously during the council meeting.

The York Liberal Democrats, the largest group on the council, said that Andrew had been contacted before the meeting to let him know about the motion.

Rachael Maskell, a Labour MP on the council, said Andrew was the first person to ever have their freedom of the city relinquished.

Duke of York title

There have also been calls for his title – the Duke of York – to be relinquished too.

The rank of Duke can only be removed by an act of parliament. The last time this happened was in 1917.

Darryl Smalley, a Liberal Democrat on the council said that the Royal Family must “step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew’s connection to York”. This is if Andrew fails to do so himself.

He continued, saying: “Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we believe that it is right to remove all links that Prince Andrew still has with our great city.”

An Independent on the council also proposed that if Andrew is stripped of his dukedom, then Princess Beatrice should become the Duchess of York.

Prince Harry latest

During his now-infamous interview with the Today show, Prince Harry made a much speculated over comment about the Queen.

Speaking about meeting with the Queen earlier this month, Harry said: “It was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form.”

“She’s always got a great sense of humour with me,” he continued. “I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

Many initially speculated that this comment was aimed at Prince Charles and Prince William. However, the Mirror recently quoted sources claiming that Harry was talking about his uncle, Andrew.

