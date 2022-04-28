Prince Andrew won’t be forced to give up his Duke of York title by the Queen, according to palace insiders.

In recent months, there have been growing calls to remove Prince Andrew’s Duke of York title.

It comes after he settled his civil case out of court with Virginia Giuffre. She had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – allegations he’s always denied.

However, it’s believed that Her Majesty will not appease such a request from the public.

The Queen, 96, will reportedly stand by her son. Reports claim she’ll ignore calls for parliament to amend legislation to strip Andrew of his last remaining title.

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, said earlier this year that she had met Commons officials to investigate ways of forcing Prince Andrew to give up his Duke of York title.

Any efforts to remove Andrew’s title must be led by parliament. For it to go ahead, a statute must be passed by both the House of Commons and the Lords.

However, according to the Mirror, palace insiders think the Queen “believes the matter to be settled”.

A source said: “The Queen certainly will not take any further action in that regard (of removing his titles).

“The Duke of York has stepped back from public life and already had a range of titles and associations removed and Her Majesty’s position has not deviated from that.”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew faced another blow recently.

He has lost his Freedom of the City of York – an honour he has held since 1987.

The decision came during a council meeting on April 27.

But there’s still calls to have his Duke of York title removed.

Darryl Smalley, a Liberal Democrat on the council said that the Royal Family must “step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew’s connection to York”. This is if Andrew fails to do so himself.

